Stone Ridge 2061 Longevity Income ETF (LFAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Stone Ridge 2061 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2061 Longevity Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LFAX traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $17.83. Stone Ridge 2061 Longevity Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

