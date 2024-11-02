Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $247.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $258.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.68. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.