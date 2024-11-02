Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Purchases 50 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $236.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.91. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $180.92 and a one year high of $242.93.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

