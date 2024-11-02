Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Fiduciary Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,646 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VTI stock opened at $282.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $210.85 and a twelve month high of $289.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.86.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

