Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Up 10.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $41.82. Approximately 735,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 775,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPCR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -54.85 and a beta of -3.53.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 210.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 56.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,468,000 after purchasing an additional 553,948 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,076,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,994,000 after buying an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 590,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after buying an additional 441,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 50.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,281,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after acquiring an additional 431,540 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.