Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.07 and last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $671.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

