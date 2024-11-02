Substratum Market Cap Reaches $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023785 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

