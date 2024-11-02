Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Shares Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

Suncorp Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.2734 per share. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

