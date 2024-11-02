SUNDOG (SUNDOG) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One SUNDOG token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUNDOG has a total market capitalization of $124.09 million and $70.91 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUNDOG alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,309.45 or 0.99886971 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,201.48 or 0.99731367 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SUNDOG

SUNDOG was first traded on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,420,635 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.12748511 USD and is down -12.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $73,252,893.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUNDOG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUNDOG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUNDOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUNDOG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.