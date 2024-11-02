Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Super Micro Computer Stock Down 10.5 %
SMCI stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.