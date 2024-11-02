Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 10.5 %

SMCI stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura Securities cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.40 price target (down from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

