Susquehanna Lowers Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $95.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 242,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,128. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $85.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,779,000 after acquiring an additional 825,394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,676,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,818,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,080,375 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,622,000 after buying an additional 326,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,272,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

