Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 204,809 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,809 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
DFUS traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $62.03. 688,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,523. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $63.54.
About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.