Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 204,809 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,809 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

DFUS traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $62.03. 688,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,523. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $63.54.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

