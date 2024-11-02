Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $21,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.17 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average of $152.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

