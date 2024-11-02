TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.92.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Joseph raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other TC Energy news, Director Rosemary K. Stevens sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.88, for a total value of C$71,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,101.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In other TC Energy news, Director Rosemary K. Stevens sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.88, for a total transaction of C$71,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,101.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 18,068 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total transaction of C$1,138,284.00. Insiders have sold a total of 95,179 shares of company stock worth $5,842,198 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRP opened at C$64.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.04. The stock has a market cap of C$67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.83 and a 1-year high of C$66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

