TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.55.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $84.82 on Thursday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,276,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,276,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

