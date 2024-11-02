TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.20 and traded as low as C$2.10. TDb Split shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 30,738 shares trading hands.

TDb Split Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.20. The stock has a market cap of C$14.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.14.

TDb Split Company Profile

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

