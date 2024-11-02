Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $8.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $640.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,200.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,200.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mckinley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,502.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,588 shares of company stock worth $268,831. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 395.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,682,000 after buying an additional 3,483,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 195.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 63,028 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 170.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 67,640 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 188.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

