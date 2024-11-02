Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFX. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

NYSE TFX traded up $10.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.21. 1,057,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $190.49 and a 12-month high of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.55 and a 200-day moving average of $223.93.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 214.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 233,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

