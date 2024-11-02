Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.6% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 183.4% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.45.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,866. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.98. 57,544,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,442,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $273.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.