Tether Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $120.52 billion and approximately $69.25 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001434 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,670.19 or 0.99935581 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,566.46 or 0.99786788 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Tether
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 122,337,925,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,572,829,275 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
