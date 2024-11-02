Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Addis & Hill Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $204.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.81 and a 200-day moving average of $196.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.