Tezos (XTZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.33 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $626.92 million and approximately $19.33 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000471 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,030,868,061 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,344,559 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

