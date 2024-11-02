The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 128,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 185,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,617.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,707,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,931 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,109. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

