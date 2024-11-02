The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.70 and traded as low as $3.67. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 38,055 shares.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 12,669 shares of company stock worth $49,549 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 91.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 53.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 25,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

