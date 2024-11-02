The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.79%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,636 shares of company stock valued at $904,677 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

