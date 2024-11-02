The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,425 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $47,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
Shares of GS stock opened at $519.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $502.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.00 and a 12 month high of $540.51.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.69.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.