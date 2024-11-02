The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total value of $236,315.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,652,436.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total value of $236,315.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,652,436.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $196.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

