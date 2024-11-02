Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.65.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

