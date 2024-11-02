Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,009,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,551,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 200.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 87.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,000.

NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $39.23.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

