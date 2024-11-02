Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09. The company has a market cap of $660.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

