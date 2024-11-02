Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $376.15 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $211.31 and a 52 week high of $406.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.