Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $245.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.51. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $165.84 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total value of $2,561,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,840,163.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.