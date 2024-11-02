Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,952. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,952. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at $972,921.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312 over the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TVTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

