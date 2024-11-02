Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Trees shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 11,081 shares.

Trees Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.11.

Get Trees alerts:

Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

About Trees

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.