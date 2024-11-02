Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Trupanion updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Trupanion Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 708,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,761. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $27,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,256.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $27,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

