Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.55.

Twilio stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,734,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,454. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $85.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. Twilio’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $731,002.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,678,687.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $998,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

