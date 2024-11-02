Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.55.

Get Twilio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $84.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Twilio has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $85.59.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,276,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,276,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,745.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 736.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,391 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,044,000 after purchasing an additional 630,627 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 286.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after buying an additional 531,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $31,745,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.