U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.87.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

