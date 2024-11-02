UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15, Zacks reports. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

UBS Group Stock Up 1.4 %

UBS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,415. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UBS. Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About UBS Group

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.