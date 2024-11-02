UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.08. 234,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.18. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.72 and a twelve month high of $139.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

