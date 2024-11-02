UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.47.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get UiPath alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UiPath

UiPath Price Performance

PATH opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 0.88. UiPath has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,498.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC increased its position in UiPath by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 10.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in UiPath by 7.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 17.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,608 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.