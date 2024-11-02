Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Cut by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Unilever by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Unilever by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Unilever by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 466,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

