Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lessened by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $95,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $232.69 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $207.74 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

