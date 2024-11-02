uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

QURE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

uniQure stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $285.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 158.09% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 30.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 578,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 66,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 133.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 350,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

