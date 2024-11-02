Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.45 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.45 billion and $204.26 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $7.42 or 0.00010655 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00101486 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000062 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,425,074 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,425,073.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.53297724 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1117 active market(s) with $214,200,002.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.