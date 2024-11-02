United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.0 %

UPS opened at $134.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

