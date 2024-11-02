United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

United States Cellular Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE:USM traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.49. 397,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06.

In other news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,855,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

