UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,784 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $567.56 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $608.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $581.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.50. The company has a market cap of $524.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Argus raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

