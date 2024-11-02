Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Trading Up 5.2% – Should You Buy?

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02). 15,878,874 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 14,204,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Upland Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upland Resources

In other news, insider Dixon Wong purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,968.49). In related news, insider Aimi Nasharuddin purchased 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,671.64). Also, insider Dixon Wong acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,968.49). Insiders have bought 2,900,000 shares of company stock worth $121,900,000 over the last 90 days. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upland Resources Company Profile

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

