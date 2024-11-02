US Bancorp DE Has $20.47 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $20,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,726,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 327.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 41,956 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA opened at $118.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.54 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day moving average is $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.